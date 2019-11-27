McDaniel College shot less than 30 percent from the field in Tuesday’s women’s basketball game against Johns Hopkins, and the Green Terror fell 51-42 at Gill Center in Centennial Conference action.
Mallory Conroy led McDaniel (2-3, 0-2 Centennial) with 12 points and Liv Storer grabbed 10 rebounds. The Terror finished with 22 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half. Natalie Mehl added eight points and Storer scored seven.
Diarra Oden scored a game-high 20 for Johns Hopkins (4-2, 2-0)
Boys Basketball
Springdale Prep 79, Green Street 55
Highlight: Auston Bailey led the Lions with 32 points and Josh Matthews had nine rebounds. Kadn Fossett added 14 points for Springdale.
Carroll Christian 83, Cumberland Valley 66
Highlight: On Monday, Josiah Albaugh (1-2) powered the Patriots with 34 points while Sean Goldsmith posted a triple-double (22 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists). Reggie Tinsley added 13 points.
Girls Basketball
Cumberland Valley 49, Carroll Christian 41
Highlight: On Monday, Camille Echegoyen totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds for Carroll (0-1), and Sydney Wooden added 14 points. Emily Wright grabbed 10 boards for the Pats.