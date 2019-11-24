Two second-half goals in a five-minute span was the offense McDaniel College needed en route to defeating Springfield 2-0 on Sunday and winning the ECAC women’s soccer tournament championship game.
Hannah Schepers netted the first goal in the 62nd minute, and Maddie Schwartz gave the Green Terror (17-6) some insurance less than 4:30 later.
The Terror won all four ECAC tournament games by shutout. This is the second straight year McDaniel has won the title. Schepers and Schwartz joined Katherine Cartensen, Megan Henderson, and Kristen Worry on the all-tournament team.
Worry, tabbed the Most Valuable Player, broke the McDaniel record for assists in a season.