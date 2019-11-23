Kaitland Clawson scored her first goal of the season and McDaniel’s women’s soccer team blanked visiting William Paterson 3-0 on Saturday in the ECAC tournament semifinals.
Kristen Worry and Allie Titus added first-half goals for the Green Terror (16-6), and Katherine Carstensen made three saves for the shutout. McDaniel takes on Springfield on Sunday at noon in the ECAC tourney title game.
Women’s Basketball
York 74, McDaniel 61 (OT)
Highlight: The Terror (2-2) were outscored 11-4 in the extra session. Anna Mondoro had 14 points while Emily Metzger added seven rebounds and two assists.
Men’s Basketball
McDaniel 73, Christendom 38
Highlight: On Friday, the Terror (3-1) used a 15-0 run in the first half to take control. Greg Scarborough had eight points, one of five players with six or more points. Josh Sproul led the way with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers.
Boys Basketball
Curley 66, Gerstell 60
Highlight: On Friday, Dayyan Noble had 28 points for the Falcons and Jeremiah Stanton scored 15.
Girls Basketball
Gerstell 47, Indian Creek 26
Highlight: On Friday, freshman Marley Saunders scored 26 points (six 3-pointers) for the Falcons, and Rachel Manning grabbed 10 rebounds to go with five steals.