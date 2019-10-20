Liberty’s boys soccer team trailed visiting Marriotts Ridge at halftime Saturday afternoon, but the Lions made sure the final score was much different.
Five second-half goals lifted Liberty to a 5-1 win over the Mustangs of Howard County, raising the Lions’ record to 10-1-1.
Drew McLaughlin and Dylan McLaughlin each scored, as did Brandon Rytina, Chimwemwe Chinkuyu, and Ben Hiebler. Drew McLaughlin added an assist, and Anjan Singh made three saves.
JV result: Liberty, 2-0.
College volleyball
McDaniel 3, Haverford 0
Highlight: The Green Terror (11-9, 5-2 Centennial) swept the home team 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. Isabel Paci had 12 kills and hit .476 for McDaniel, while Anna Jezerski posted 10 kills. Stockton downed the Terror after that match (25-16, 21-25, 25-10, 25-21). Jezerski had nine kills and Gayle Edelstein handed out 27 assists.
Men’s Soccer
Swarthmore 1, McDaniel 0
Highlight: Aaron Bilbie made four saves for the Green Terror (9-4, 1-4 Centennial).
Women’s Soccer
Haverford 2, McDaniel 0
Highlight: The Fords scored twice in the second half, dropping McDaniel to 11-4 (5-3 Centennial). Katherine Carstensen made four saves.
Field Hockey
Haverford 3, McDaniel 0
Highlight: Paige Ford had 10 saves, and Madison Downey made a defensive save for the Terror (2-10, 0-7 Centennial).