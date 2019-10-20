Highlight: The Green Terror (11-9, 5-2 Centennial) swept the home team 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. Isabel Paci had 12 kills and hit .476 for McDaniel, while Anna Jezerski posted 10 kills. Stockton downed the Terror after that match (25-16, 21-25, 25-10, 25-21). Jezerski had nine kills and Gayle Edelstein handed out 27 assists.