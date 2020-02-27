Local Roundup (Feb. 26): Goucher too much for McDaniel men’s lacrosse

Brighton Lorber collected 14 saves in goal for McDaniel’s men’s lacrosse team, but visiting Goucher outscored the Green Terror 11-4 over the final three quarters for a 12-8 victory Wednesday aft Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
Jackson Reilly had two goals and one assist for the Terror (1-3), and Carson Marshall also scored twice. Michael Scott added three ground balls and two caused turnovers for McDaniel, which hosts Allegheny on March 7 at 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Greater Grace 62, McDaniel 53
Event: Maryland Christian School Tournament
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Patriots (20-8) saw their win streak halted at 14 straight in the state tourney. Josiah Albaugh led Carroll with 21 points, and Reggie Tinsley added 10.