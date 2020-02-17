Local Roundup (Feb. 17): Ryker Eckenbarger earns Centennial Conference title for McDaniel

McDaniel College’s wrestling team finished fifth at the seven-team Centennial Conference tournament Feb. 15 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the Green Terror had four grapplers place in their respective weight classes.
Senior Ryker Eckenbarger, a Westminster High School graduate, carried the day — the 141-pounder won three bouts during the tourney to claim his first Centennial title. Eckenbarger, the top seed at 141, opened his day with a pin in over Ursinus’ Brandon Miller. He then captured an 8-2 win over Gettysburg’s Sean Thompson in the semifinals before running his winning streak to 17, earning his first conference title with a 12-2 win over Bryce Crew of Washington and Lee.
Eckenbarger also received the championship’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award. He’s the fourth McDaniel wrestler and first since 2016 to receive the honor. McDaniel finished with 41 team points, and the conference title went to Washington and Lee (75.5).
W&L senior Shane Conners (South Carroll) took second at 165. Conners got to the finals by ousting Muhlenberg’s Dylan Schwartz in the semis; Schwartz was the reigning Centennial champ and ranked 10th by d3wrestle.com going into the tournament.
Gerstell takes 3rd at state tournament
The Falcons competed in the Maryland Independent Schools B Division state tournament last weekend and came in third with 41 points. Bishop McNamara was first with 53 points and Severn took second with 49. Rami Tadros earned his 100th career win at the event and placed fifth at 152. Tadros is the first Gerstell wrestler to earn a spot at the National Prep Wrestling Championship, Feb. 21-22 at Lehigh University.
Rocco Ruppert (160) placed seventh and Sam Koyfman (195) came in eighth for Gerstell.