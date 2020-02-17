Local Roundup (Feb. 17): Ryker Eckenbarger earns Centennial Conference title for McDaniel

The Falcons competed in the Maryland Independent Schools B Division state tournament last weekend and came in third with 41 points. Bishop McNamara was first with 53 points and Severn took second with 49. Rami Tadros earned his 100th career win at the event and placed fifth at 152. Tadros is the first Gerstell wrestler to earn a spot at the National Prep Wrestling Championship, Feb. 21-22 at Lehigh University.