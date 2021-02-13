Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 12): Century girls basketball rolls past Francis Scott Key

Century outscored Francis Scott Key by 13 points in the first half and cruised to a 45-18 win Friday night in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Eva Brandt netted 10 points for the Knights (9-3) and Madison Plitt scored eight while Sam Seledee added seven. Ally Mathias finished with six points for the Eagles (0-12).
Westminster 42, Winters Mill 40
Highlights: Taylor Speigle’s game-winning points with 2 seconds remaining lifted the Owls (5-7) past their city rival. Abby Kindle led the way with 21 points and tied the score with 12 seconds to go. Emily Davis collected six rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Madison Harmening had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (2-9) and Allison Louque netted 10.
Mount de Sales 36, Gerstell 31
Highlights: The Falcons fell to 2-2 despite eight points apiece from Annie Jackson and Marley Saunders. Kylie Redman added six points.