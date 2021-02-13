Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 12): Century girls basketball rolls past Francis Scott Key

Highlights: Taylor Speigle’s game-winning points with 2 seconds remaining lifted the Owls (5-7) past their city rival. Abby Kindle led the way with 21 points and tied the score with 12 seconds to go. Emily Davis collected six rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Madison Harmening had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (2-9) and Allison Louque netted 10.