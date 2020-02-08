Gerstell had five wrestlers finish among the top six in their weight classes during the second day of action at the MIAA B Conference tournament, Saturday at Gilman School, and the Falcons earned a team championship as a result.
Gerstell finished with 57.5 points, edging Severn (57) for the title. Rami Tadros (145 pounds) placed fourth, while Greg Mechpaz (113), Rocco Ruppert (160), and Sam Koyfman (195) each took fifth. Grant Abbott (170) came in sixth for the Falcons.
Man Valley 62, Winters Mill 50
Highlights: On Friday, Ja’Quan Dukes led the Mavericks to a county win with 20 points. Dallas Johnson scored 15 for the Falcons, who led 28-25 at halftime but couldn’t hold their edge.
Carroll Christian 82, New LIfe 32
Highlights: On Friday, Sean Goldsmith posted a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for the red-hot Pats (16-7), who won their 10th in a row. Josiah Albaugh had 19 points and Reggie Tinsley scored 12.
Girls Basketball
Carroll Christian 54, New Life 32
Highlights: On Friday, Sydney Wooden pumped in 22 points and Camille Echegoyen scored 16 for the Patriots (12-5). Echegoyen added 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Wooden handed out seven assists.
Men’s Basketball
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67
Highlights: Damian Chong Qui had 20 points and Vado Morse added 16 for the Mount (10-14, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Chong Qui and Morse each had four 3-pointers. Nana Opoku added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Muhlenberg 81, McDaniel 62
Highlights: The Green Terror (5-16, 1-13 Centennial Conference) dropped their sixth in a row, and they trailed 52-23 at the break. Mike Wallace led the visitors with 20 points, and Che Colbert added 10. Wallace also had six rebounds and three assists.
Women’s Basketball
McDaniel 64, Muhlenberg 58
Highlights: Liv Storer notched her first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Terror improved to 8-12, (5-11 Centennial). Anna Mondoro scored 16 for McDaniel, and Ellie Connelly had 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Mallory Conroy chipped in with 10 points and five boards.