The Owls totaled 49 points in the 14-team field, while Oxon Hill won the team crown with 84 and Linganore was second with 76. Manchester Valley placed eighth with 35 points. Westminster’s Audrey Houle was third in the 1,600-meter run, and the Owls’ 4x200 relay came in second. Their 4x400 and 4x800 relays each finished fourth. Westminster’s Katie Devilbiss took fourth in the shot put, and Sarah Gassman was fourth in pole vault.