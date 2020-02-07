Westminster finished third in the girls team standings at the Class 3A West Region indoor track meet Thursday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.
The Owls totaled 49 points in the 14-team field, while Oxon Hill won the team crown with 84 and Linganore was second with 76. Manchester Valley placed eighth with 35 points. Westminster’s Audrey Houle was third in the 1,600-meter run, and the Owls’ 4x200 relay came in second. Their 4x400 and 4x800 relays each finished fourth. Westminster’s Katie Devilbiss took fourth in the shot put, and Sarah Gassman was fourth in pole vault.
Rubie Goffena won the 3,200 (11:41.02), and she helped the Mavericks’ 4x800 relay place third. MV’s Carrie Moore was second in the high jump and pole vault.
Man Valley’s boys placed eighth out of 12 teams, and Westminster came in 10th (27). South Hagerstown won with 80 points.
Nick Jones came in third in the pole vault for MV, while Sean Bradley was third in the 800 and Aiden Neal ran fourth in the 3,200. Bradley and Neal were part of the Mavs’ winning 4x800 relay. They got relay help from Colin Evans and Carter Knox.
Girls Basketball
Man Valley 44, Winters Mill 37
Highlights: The Mavericks held on for a county victory behind double-doubles from Amelia Saunders (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Carmaya Bowman (10, 11). Casey Meredith added nine points for MV (10-8, 6-5 CCAL). Cassidy Knill had 11 points for the Falcons (4-15, 3-7).
JV result: WM, 33-32.
Wrestling
Century 38, Atholton 36
Highlights: Nick Schuyler (152) got a pin for the Knights, Stephen Hurst (138) earned his 90th career win with a mahior decision. Century is 12-19.
Man Valley 49, Marriotts Ridge 15
Highlights: The Mavericks (37-2) won a pivotal dual for 3A West tourney seeding purposes behind pins from Chad Schaffer (138), Kaleb Reid (145), Grant Warner (220), Lee Seipp (113), and Hunter Green (126).
Hammond 51, Liberty 25
Highlights: Seth Pearl (126), Anthony Marsico (138), and Justin Richardson (160) notched pins for the Lions (13-18). McClain Butler (182) posted a major decision.
Women’s Basketball
McDaniel 66, Bryn Mawr 39
Highlights: The Green Terror (7-12, 4-11 Centennial Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak in style, with 12 points from Anna Mondoro and 11 from Natalie Mehl. Josey Klingenberg (Man Valley) grabbed nine rebounds, and Maddie Thompson added nine points. McDaniel opened the game on a 20-0 run.