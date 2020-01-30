Johns Hopkins built a 21-point lead late in Wednesday’s Centennial Conference women’s basketball game against visiting McDaniel, and the Green Terror couldn’t recover in losing 61-50.
Hannah Zajac had a season-high 12 points and three steals for the Terror, who fell to 6-11 (3-10 Centennial). Liv Storer added 12 points, and Mallory Conroy had 11 points and eight rebounds. Diarra Oden paced the Blue Jays (11-6, 8-4) with 23 points, a game high.
McDaniel returns home Feb. 4 to face Franklin & Marshall at 7:30 p.m.