South Carroll traveled to Towson for a wrestling tri-meet with Dunbar and host Loyola Blakefield, and the Cavaliers came away with a split Saturday.
The Cavs (17-2) beat Dunbar 54-27, but lost to the Dons 41-23. Michael Pizzuto (106 pounds), Ryan Athey (113), AJ Rodrigues (126), and Rylan Moose (145) each went 2-0 on the day.
Boys Basketball
Linganore 64, Westminster 58
Highlights: On Friday, the Owls and Lancers battled down to the final seconds but Westminster (12-3) suffered a road loss. Denio Blaney had 19 points and Chandler Gentzel added 18, and Blaney handed out four assists. Mike Prozeller had four assists and three steals.
JV result: Linganore won.
Women’s Basketball
Swarthmore 60, McDaniel 57
Highlights: Liv Storer had 13 points and four assists for the Terror (6-10, 3-9 Centennial Conference), but the Garnet built an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on. Anna Mondoro had a team-high 20 points, and Natalie Mehl chipped in 10.
Men’s Basketball
Swarthmore 80, McDaniel 44
Highlights: The nation’s top-ranked Division III team outscored the Terror (5-12, 1-9 Centennial) 54-23 in the second half. Josh Arruda had 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting for McDaniel, and Che Colbert added 11.
Mount St. Mary’s 79, Bryant 76
Highlights: The Mountaineers (9-11, 5-2 Northeast Conference) won their fourth in a row behind 20 points from Vado Morse and 15 from Jalen Gibbs. Omar Habwe came off the bench and scored 13, and Nana Opoku pulled down 10 rebounds. Adam Grant led the Bulldogs with a game-best 26 points.