College Notebook: McDaniel College heading into fall with new coaches

McDaniel College has its third field hockey coach in as many seasons, and Caitlin Ashley is up next to try and get the Green Terror back on a winning path.
Ashley comes to the Hill after spending the 2018 season as an assistant coach at Goucher. In her year-and-a-half with the Gophers, she assisted in all aspects of the program, including recruiting and practice planning. Ashley also served as interim head coach during her first semester in Towson.
Prior to her time at Goucher, she served as the head coach at Fallston High School, where she won a 3A state championship as a player, guiding her alma mater to the 2A regional finals in 2016, and the 1A state semifinals in 2017.
Ashley is replacing Kellina Yarrish, who led McDaniel to a 4-13 record in 2018. Melissa Miranda Jones served as Terror coach from 2006-17.
“I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the coaching staff,” Ashley said in a recent news release. “During my visit, I was immediately impressed by the beautiful campus and athletic facilities, as well as the overall atmosphere in the athletic department. Meeting with current team members and hearing about their vision, investment, and passion for the program further solidified my desire to work with this team to build and grow their successes on and off the field.”
Following her successful playing career at Salisbury (Class of 2012), she was an assistant coach at C. Milton Wright from 2012-14, helping the team to its first Class 3A state championship in 2013.
Ashley was a standout forward for the Sea Gulls, twice earning All-Capital Athletic Conference honors and All-South Region accolades. A four-year starter, she contributed 30 goals and 20 assists on a perennial top-five team in Division III. She was part of three CAC championships and the 2009 national championship squad. She was also named to the 2009 NCAA all-tournament team.
She served as team captain for her senior season, and was named to the CAC All-Academic team twice during her career.
McDaniel has struggled in recent years — the Green Terror have had only one winning season since 2006. Last year’s roster included sophomore midfielder Chandra Reiff (Westminster) and junior midfielder/forward Jensyn Koontz (North Carroll).
Ashley is one of five new coaches on the Hill this year.
DeMarcus White is the new football coach, Jenn Feldmann is in as volleyball coach, Ozzie Brown is the new track and field coach, and Christin Gowan is the new women’s basketball coach.
White replaced Mike Dailey in May after Dailey stepped down for health reasons.
Feldman, hired in early July, is taking over for Jessica Wolverton. Wolverton left her post in May and became the Green Terror’s assistant director of athletics.
Brown is in for Doug Renner, who stepped down after 29 years at the helm to focus on the cross country program. Renner is staying on as one of Brown’s assistant coaches.
Gowan came on in May, and she’s taking over for longtime women’s coach Becky Martin. Martin stepped down after the 2017-18 season following a cancer diagnosis, and she retired at the end of the spring semester in 2019.
Pair of former Lions set for one more year as River Hawks
Susquehanna University volleyball teammates Kasey Bost and Hannah Lyons, both Liberty High School grads, are getting ready for one final year together.
Bost and Lyons, each an incoming senior, helped the River Hawks go 24-13 last year and reach the Landmark Conference championship match. Bost, a defensive specialist, was second on the team with 420 digs (3.16 per set) and added 36 assists and 29 aces.
She’s a two-time all-sportsmanship team pick for the conference.
Lyons earned all-America honorable mention status from the American Volleyball Coaches Association following her junior season. The hitter led he Hawks in kills (358, 2.62 per set) and blocks (114), and finished the fall with a .310 hitting percentage.
Lyons also received All-East Region honors, and a second-team all-Landmark nod for the second straight season.