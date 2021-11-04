Century vs Liberty Boys Soccer - Regional Final | PHOTOS

Century defeated Liberty to win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg, November 3, 2021.
Century vs Liberty Boys Soccer - Regional Final
Liberty's Austin Wadlington reacts as he puts a second half shot past Century keeper, Vijay Jetton to put his team up 2-1 in the second half. The Knights come back to win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Century's Jake Hurst (L) and Liberty's Chase DiCocco battle for a header in the first half as the Knights go on defeat Liberty and win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Liberty's Garrett Roodoff gets a hand on, but can't stop the winning penalty kick off the foot of Century Senior Tyler Powell as the Knights defeat Liberty and win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Century Senior Tyler Powell is greeted by teammates after knotting the score a 2-2 late in the second half. The Knights go on defeat Liberty and win the regional championship on penalty kicks Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Liberty's Garrett Roodoff fends off Century's Jake Hurst to make a key save in the second overtime. The Knights prevail, however and defeat Liberty and win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
Century Senior Tyler Powell reacts after putting away the clinching penalty kick as the Knights defeat Liberty and win the regional championship on penalty kicks after the two teams battle to a 2-2 tie in regulation and two overtime periods Wednesday night in Eldersburg.
