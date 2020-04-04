Former Francis Scott Key coach, AD Leo Totten still leading East Coast Gold to weightlifting success

A global pandemic is about the only thing stopping Leo Totten and his East Coast Gold Weightlifting Team.
Totten’s men’s and women’s senior teams are set to defend their 2019 USA Weightlifting National Championships, which gave the program national titles Nos. 19 and 20 since its inception in the early 1990s. The annual competition was moved from this May to early December because of coronavirus concerns.
A postponement won’t be slowing down East Coast Gold’s top lifters, as long as Totten has a say.
“We were training full-tilt, and we were ready to defend our title,” said Totten, a former longtime coach and athletic director at Francis Scott Key High School who has spent much of his life involved with weightlifting.
The USA Weightlifting National Championships will coincide with another top-tier event, the American Open Finals, during the first weekend of December in Atlanta, Georgia.
“December is going to be a pretty busy time for our lifters, for sure,” Totten said. “We’ll have 35, 40 lifters competing. It will be big for us.”
Lifters from different weight classes compete in two events, a snatch and clean-and-jerk, and their totals are combined to determine final results. Individual placements count for various points toward team scoring.
Last year’s event saw East Coast Gold’s men win with 206 points, while the women held off Catalyst Athletics 178-156 for the other seniors team crown. Seniors usually consist of lifters age 21 and over, but Totten said anyone who can reach the qualifying totals can be a member.
Totten, 68, is a Westminster native whose first experience in weightlifting came around age 12. He took part in his first competition as a sophomore at Westminster High School, a few years after teaching himself the basics of the sport. He worked his way up to Olympic Trials competitions before turning to coaching — Totten got to experience the Summer Olympics in 1996 and 2004 as a coach with Team USA.
Before that, he also established East Coast Gold in 1992. An idea started with a handful of athletes and Totten as their coach. Totten said he discovered regional areas that had eager lifters in search of an organization to guide them.
More than quarter-century later, East Coast Gold has satellite centers across the country. ECG lifters past and present include Olympians, World and Pan-American team members, national record holders and champions, and nationally-ranked men and women.
“The secret is hanging with not only really good athletes, but really good coaches,” Totten said. “We figured we would kind of handle things and organize things for them. ... The system seems to be working pretty well.”
Totten was a three-sport athlete at Westminster High and West Chester University before becoming a physical education teacher and coach. He coached gymnastics, tennis, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling for Francis Scott Key, and led the Eagles’ volleyball team to the Class 1A state title in 1996.
Totten entered the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2001, and served as FSK’s athletic director from 1998-2006.
All the while, Totten’s “farm system” of weightlifting groups grew in size and popularity. And championships followed.
The 2019 men’s and women’s national titles were repeat performances — Totten capped the 2018 national competition with the news he was being inducted into the USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame.
Totten said it’s up to his East Coast Gold lifters to use their current downtime wisely, with stay-at-home practices being followed, in order to be sharp between now and December’s national championship.
“Eight months away, that’s a long time," he said. "But it does give them a chance now, during this pandemic, if they can’t get into training ... everybody is just kind of fending for themselves.”
Totten said not being able to fully train right now isn’t a bad thing, however.
“Even though people might be stuck in their houses ... it gives them a little bit of breathing room," Totten said. “Hopefully this ... isn’t going to last as long as we’re afraid it might. Then we can get back to training full-tilt and still have plenty of time to properly prepare.”