Now that my own children are teenagers, we have tried to reintroduce this tradition but we find that kids today are much more obligated and committed than kids seemed to be in the eighties. By December of my sophomore year of high school, most of my friends could drive, and most of my friends stayed in town for the holidays. And so barring a requisite trek to church for Christmas Eve services, my friends were free to come and go and celebrate on the eve of the holiday.