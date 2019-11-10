In the United States, the practice did not begin until President Lyndon Johnson signed The Uniform Time Act of 1966, which specified that Daylight Saving Time begin on the last Sunday of April and end the last Sunday of October. Long after the World Wars have ended, the practice of saving daylight has endured to make better use of daylight or, rather, according to webexhibits.org, “to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening,” so people can enjoy an extra hour or sunlight after working hours.