Leimkuhler: Dymanic stretching decreases injuries

However, research cited by elitescoccerconditioning.com has shown that static stretching can decrease muscle strength by up to nine percent for 60 minutes following the stretch and that stretching reduced peak muscle force by five percent and the rate of force production by 8%. This reduction in muscle performance is likely due to decreased muscle elasticity. Runningplanet.com likens this to over stretching a rubber band: “Just as an over stretched rubber band loses its ability to return energy, your muscles lose elasticity and their ability to return stored energy.”