Sherri Leimkuhler: A row over the need to mow

Given the inordinately low posted speed limit of 25 mph on Obrecht and the speed traps regularly stationed there, the county clearly recognizes this as a pedestrian and population-dense area. In fact, an officer once explained that before the limit was lowered to 25, motorists routinely operated at hazardous speeds in this particular area that — due to the neglected condition of the adjacent grass and the lack of a better option — often has walkers, runners and cyclist in the roadways and on the small, narrow shoulder. Regularly mowing this area — or, better yet, installing a sidewalk or path — is the obvious solution to making this area safer and more accessible. Ditto for the two main roads—White Rock and Raincliffe — leading to large, popular parks that, given the lack of a shoulder, sidewalk or path, are not safely accessible except by car.