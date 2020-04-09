Westminster High School grad Hannah Dintino saw results in first college lacrosse season

Speed is a big part of Hannah Dintino’s athletic prowess.
She played multiple sports at Westminster High School before graduating in 2019, and shined in all of them. Dintino is the Owls’ track and field record holder in the 100-, 200-, and 300-meter dashes. She earned Times first-team all-county honors in indoor and outdoor track last year as a sprinter, and took her quickness back to the lacrosse field where she received her second first-team all-county nod in as many seasons, and helped Westminster secure back-to-back state championships.
Dintino headed to Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, last summer with a decorated sports resume, and looked to be doing just fine with making the adjustment to Division I college lacrosse in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic ended her freshman year after only seven games.
“It was very devastating. It all happened so soon,” Dintino said. “One day we were practicing, getting ready for our next game. Then the next day we have a team meeting and they’re telling us, ‘Oh, you have to be out of your dorms by Sunday.’ It was so crazy to us.”
Furman went 3-4 in its seven games after a 2-0 start, and Dintino saw action in each contest. She collected five goals and one assist as a midfielder for the Paladins, with four caused turnovers and four ground balls.
Last spring, Dintino led Carroll County in scoring with 71 goals and was the only player to reach 100 points. She scored six goals and added an assist in Westminster’s 15-9 win over C. Milton Wright to win the Class 3A state title, flashing that trademark speed to separate from the opposing defense.
Dintino took to her college workout routine in June and continued with it into August, and Furman’s fall ball practices began in September. After traveling and competing in some fall tournaments, Dintino said the rest of her time was spent lifting and taking part in swimming workouts to stay conditioned before the 2020 season picked up.
The time between her final high school season and first college season was critical, she said, in maintaining a competitive edge.
“I think the fall was a good opportunity for me to adjust, in terms of balancing classes and practice and [weightlifting] and games ... which made the spring a lot easier for me,” Dintino said. “The best part about it all was I worked my butt off all year and I got to contribute in the games, which just made it all kind of worth it in a sense. I got to be a real part of the team on the field.”
Dintino finished her high school lacrosse career with 126 goals, 71 draw controls, and 60 assists, and earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a senior. Now she’s trying to make a name for herself at the next level, and despite her rookie season being cut short Dintino said her college career can be just as successful as long as she keeps pace.
“It’s hard for everybody when you’re a freshman, but if you’re really at the school you’re supposed to be at you should 100% love it,” Dintino said. “It should all be worth it in the end. It was definitely that case for me.”