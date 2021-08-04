Hampstead’s Julian Kurlander puts best foot forward at AAU Junior Olympic Games

Things tend to change quickly when you are 11 years old.
Hampstead’s Julian Kurlander can certainly attest, as over the past five months he’s transformed himself from a distance runner into a sprinter.
In March, as a member of the Westminster Wolfpack, Kurlander began competing on the track in sprinting events for the first time. On Tuesday, his rapidly progressing journey brought him to the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, where he competed in the 100-meter dash alongside some of the best athletes in the country.
Kurlander posted a personal record time of 13.70 seconds, placing him 55th out of 100 runners overall in the 11-year-old age group. He called it a “thrilling” experience.
“I was a mix of excited and nervous. I woke up a couple times in the middle of the night [Monday] because I was so ready for this race,” Kurlander said. “There were thousands of people there in the stands, so I definitely took some time to look around before the race. But once I started running, I couldn’t see or hear anything or anyone. It was just the track straight in front of me. I was very happy with my race.
“It is something I will remember for a long time.”
A natural athlete, Kurlander has grown up playing soccer, basketball and flag football. He’s also been running since the age of 4, but almost always in longer-distance formats such as 5K races or duathlons.
There was a moment three years ago, however, when he got a brief glimpse of a potential future running shorter distances.
“We had a 100-meter dash race at [Spring Garden Elementary] school when I was in third grade and I won. I think that’s when I realized I was fast, but I didn’t start racing or anything right after that,” Kurlander said.
This spring, as a fifth grader, he finally decided to join the Wolfpack team and started competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. He saw steady improvements across the board, particularly in the 100, where his personal-record time by the end of May was down to 14.36 seconds.
Then, at the AAU regional meet at New Town High School in Owings Mills during the second week of June, Kurlander placed fourth in his age group in the 100 with a time of 13.93 seconds. He then was even faster on June 27 at the AAU Region 3 qualifier at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, posting a time of 13.88 seconds.
For his efforts, he qualified for the Junior Olympics.
“We were so surprised and so excited for him, especially when you consider this is not something he’s been training for all that long,” said his stepfather, Tim Showalter. “He’s a natural athlete and I think that’s why he’s been able to pick things up so fast. And, as he keeps improving his form, his times keep getting faster.”
Another couple weeks of training helped Kurlander post his fastest time to date on the biggest stage he’s ever raced on in Texas. He says he’s now even more motivated.
“I’m ready to start training harder than I ever have before. I feel like if I could do this well after a couple months, I can be so much better by next year if I keep going,” Kurlander said. “Coming here and racing has boosted my interest in track so much.”