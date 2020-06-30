Frederick Keys won’t be playing minor league baseball in 2020

There won’t be any minor league baseball in Frederick this summer.
Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
Frederick’s season was slated to begin April 9 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Keys and the rest of the nation’s minor league ballclubs awaited word from MLB relative to the status of the season.
MLB announced last week its season would begin on July 22, without fans in attendance for the entirety of the regular season schedule.
“We know this community shares our vast disappointment in learning that we will not be playing baseball this season,” Keys general manager Dave Ziedelis said in a statement. “We want to thank fans, corporate partners, suite holders, season ticket holders, and employees for their incredible patience and support during this difficult time. We now turn our focus to 2021 and the hopes of playing a full season next year.”
Frederick’s 2020 opening day roster featured left-handed pitcher DL Hall, one of the Orioles’ top prospects. Hall, 21, played in the Futures Game in 2019, and was drafted by Baltimore in 2017. He was third on the Orioles’ list of prospects, according to MLB.com.
Also on that list is Brenan Hanifee, a 6-foot-5 right-hander and former all-star pitcher with Aberdeen. Hanifee, 22, had a spot on the Keys’ opening day roster as well.
For the last nine seasons, Frederick has finished in the top two in the Carolina League for attendance, and has entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last two seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson’s Presidents Award.