Former Century High School, Maryland lacrosse star Katie Haus announces retirement

Former Century High School and University of Maryland lacrosse star Katie Haus, a two-time Tewaaraton Award winner and U.S. women’s national team veteran, announced her retirement Monday afternoon.
Haus, 29, has been in the U.S. national teams program since 2010. In 2013, she was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the FIL World Cup in Oshawa, Ontario. She also earned a gold medal in 2017 at the World Cup in Guildford, England.
Haus earned Carroll County Times Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year honors in 2008 and 2009 (she was Katie Schwarzmann back then) before heading to Maryland, where she helped the Terps capture a national championship in 2010. Maryland also reached the finals in 2011 and 2013 while Haus was part of the squad.
She was a Tewaaraton Award finalist in 2011 before winning the award, described as the Heisman Trophy of college lacrosse, in 2012 and 2013.
Haus, who serves as director of lacrosse operations at Penn State, said in a statement that “the time has come for me to retire from playing the sport that’s given me so much.”
“I first picked up a stick when I was 4 years old,” Haus said. “I started my career in the Freedom Lacrosse youth program. I played for Hero’s Lacrosse Club throughout middle school and high school and played for Century High School. ... There is truly no easy way to say “thank you” to a sport that has been there during my highest of highs and lowest of lows.”
Haus finished her high school career with 307 goals, the most in Carroll County history. She helped Century win state championships in 2006, 2007, and 2009 — Haus scored 106 goals in her senior season.
“There is no easy way to say ‘thank you’ to a sport that has connected me with the most incredible teammates and coaches who continue to pave the way for the next generation,” Haus said in her statement. “There is no easy way to say ‘thank you’ to a sport that allowed me to pursue my biggest dreams. I do know one thing — lacrosse will continue to be a part of my life forever.”