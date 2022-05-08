Jim Gronaw: Great opportunities to catch bass in shallow waters | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

By the time you read this, the weather could be balmy and warm or maybe cold and cruel. Most of this past spring has been a roller coaster ride of 84 degrees one day then 48 degrees a few days later. Hence, the fish, as well as the fishermen, are all screwed up with this up-and-down weather. It is difficult to pattern anything at this point other than the fact that the calendar says it is time to go fishing.

Usually, by the first week of May, there are many options to our regional fishing adventures. Shad are running in the major river systems, bluegills and crappies are feeding strong, trout stockings are still going on and the snakehead bite is heating up in the tidal flows.

For me, the first week in May means bass fishing, usually shallow and almost always with some kind of plastic worm fished weightless with spawning and post-spawn fish being the target. Yes, I know there are many views and opinions about fishing for spawning bass; some love it and some hate it. But the law allows for catch-and-release angling for spawning bass in our state, so I tend to enjoy some of the most exciting fishing of the season as it warms up.

Largemouth bass move shallow to spawn and feed in May and now is the time for a trophy catch. Plastic worms are prime lures at this time. (Jim Gronaw)

My basic approach is simple, cast a classic 7-inch black Power Worm on 20-pound braid with a 14-pound mono leader to cruising, bedding, shallow bass that are in various stages of the spawn. Often, I am wading when I do this and frequently, I am fishing small, under-the-radar public venues or else private ponds. I am looking for fish that exceed 20 inches but often have to settle for smaller males that run 12-15 inches. I might utilize a variety of worms like the classic Yamamoto Senko in 4- or 5-inch patterns of red, blue or black, or similar stick worms like the Stick-O’s or Slop-Sticks. I’ll hop in my kayak for some of this action and don’t mind looking exclusively for single, individual large fish to try and target.

More often than I care to admit, I will spook and startle a large female to the point where I can not seem to get back in a position to make that perfect cast. Then again, there have been times when I have worked to extreme effort to try and coax a large fish to bite, where by, it took over an hour to entice the interest of that fish. Most of the time, my “bed-fishing” adventures were in vain. Literally, I can recall only a few times, in my lifetime, when I actually was successful in fooling a large female into striking when they are so shallow as to view their every move.

For me, the better catches are made with long casts parallel or close to shoreline weeds and grass where fish are unaware of your presence. Sometimes, a big fish is between you and that long cast, so it is wise to make your “long casts” somewhat shorter and not to spook that potential giant that is sitting not too far in front of you. A shorter line helps on hook sets as well.

Matt Gronaw shows a giant he caught shallow in May using a 4-inch stick worm on an overcast, drizzly day. Plastic worms are prime lures at this time. (Jim Gronaw)

My most recent shallow bass endeavor was a numbers game where in-coming males were preparing nests for ripe females at a local pond. Fortunately, it was cloudy, and a slight breeze allowed closer contact with the fish and they weren’t real spooky. However, being the early stages of the spawn meant that almost all those fish were going to be the smaller, more aggressive feeding males. Water temperatures were around 64 degrees and fish had been in and out for about a week with the sporadic weather patterns. Ideally, we like to see consistent water in the mid-60s to sustain/maintain the shallow bite in May.

Fish were indeed aggressive as I totaled 22 largemouth bass from 14-17 inches and lost several more. However, I didn’t hook, nor view, a single fish that would approach the 20-inch “big fish” standard that I was hoping for. Still, it made for a great afternoon of fishing with cooperative fish and some nice photo ops.

If you feel the urge to hit the shallows for bass this month keep in mind that this is not a power game or a time for heavy lures. Wade or kayak quietly and use polarized sunglasses to help spot those larger fish. Sunny days are best for viewing bass, but I always have my best luck on the cloudy, overcast and windy days and prior to an oncoming front can be a kickoff as well. I usually don’t fish for fish that I actually see, but fish that I assume are there. If plastic worms aren’t producing then switch to a surface frog for an aggressive bite. Keep your cameras and GoPros at the ready and take pictures quickly and unhook bass promptly, releasing them to spawn, and fight, another day.