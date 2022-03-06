Jim Gronaw: Jumping the gun for spring bass | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Some anglers will tell you that bass will not actively chase a moving bait when the water is in the low to mid 40-degree range. However, I have found that active fish will hit lipless crank baits like the classic Rat-L-Trap and the Googan Klutch in water even below 40 degrees. Years ago, my “go to” lure was a slowly retrieved No. 5 Mepps Aglia through shallow, sun-warmed areas with lots of wind. More recently we have encountered quality fish that take the Damiki Vault blade bait in a variety of fashions. Some fish pound the lure with authority while other strikes are soft and subtle. Still, other fish hit the lure strongly from behind, throwing several inches of slack line into your retrieve. Amazingly, you can encounter all of these strike patterns in the same day, same body of water.