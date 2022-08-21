Jim Gronaw: Sometimes the best catches are accidents | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I am not afraid to admit that some of the better catches in my lifetime have been purely accidental. That is, I was fishing for one specie when another decided to step in and take charge. Comes as no surprise, as most waters I fish have a variety of species and one can catch a multitude on any given day. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be a big fish, either, to make it a special catch. The word “luck” can also take a special place in many of these catches, or, accidents.

Channel catfish have often been the special event fish for a by-catch when seeking other, perhaps more valued game. Although I see absolutely nothing wrong with a decent-sized cattie making its way to my dinner table for the sake of a couple of fine fillets. They are aggressive, hit lures often and are becoming increasingly present in the Upper Bay system as fresh waters continue to seep at the head of the Chesapeake.

A couple of summers ago, I was fishing a tributary of the Monocacy River not too far from the Mason-Dixon Line in quest of high-end stream smallmouths. In diminutive waters like the one I was fishing, a 14 or 15-inch smallie is an adult fish. Anything larger from cowpasture streams could rank high on personal best lists when coming from a thin, blue line. With a deep pool as the target and about 90-minutes to fish, I gave it a shot.

I was tossing a mini-crank bait by Matzuo that resembled a small stream shiner. I had experienced good catches with it in prior trips as pond bass and bluegills and some native brown trout smacked it hard and the back treble hook was now a double. Didn’t matter, because those red eyes and red breast sunnies still clung to it like glue, bending my 5-foot ultralight spinning stick into an impressive arc. So what if I lost a 2-pound smallmouth on a spectacular twisting leap way out of the water? I mean, did it really matter?

This accidental catch of a big channel catfish was a highlight reel event for outdoors columnist Jim Gronaw a few summers ago. The fish went 27 inches and was released to be "king of the crick." (Jim Gronaw)

After landing a half-dozen fish through a nice, deep run, I inched my way “up-crick” (that’s “up creek” for trout fishermen) where I immediately found another pod of willing panfish and smaller bass along with a massive fallfish. As I was retrieving the lure down through the deep cut, I saw a big flash and then a huge splash as my toothpick-sized rod doubled over. It might have even tripled over. The first thing I saw was what appeared to be a 30-inch class channel catfish that was actually following the fish that I had hooked, which was also a channel cat. Two giant fish, in a tiny creek, er, crick, that were fighting over my little crankbait with only a double hook on the back.

As you may imagine, or have certainly read before, all heck broke loose as a couple more violent rolling splashes followed. Soon, I could see the cat that I had hooked, but the other one that was following was gone. I really didn’t know quite what was going on except that I could hardly believe that such big fish could possibly be in such a small stream. And I was clearly out-gunned with the mini-gear. Even though the hole was not that big, it contained boulders and rocks where the fish could burrow and easily snap my 4-pound test. I immediately assumed the worst, but was determined to give it my best.

Keeping the short rod as high as I could, I somehow managed to gain control, and a little line, and saw that I had the cat far enough away from obstructions that I just might possibly land this fish. I was waist-deep in the water myself and was clouding things up pretty good, making it tough to see exactly where the fish was. Then, a miracle occurred as the fish swam as in suicide mode to the shallowest, calmest portion of the pool, barely in a foot of water. If I could make up some ground and get there quick enough, I might be able to put the squeeze on the critter. Ten yards of line never seemed so far in my life as I cranked and sloshed catward with hopes of pinning it down in the shallows. And then another miracle occurred, in a burst of fury the fish literally beached itself in an explosive sprint to even shallower water. Although the pair of us were both confused and disoriented, I somehow managed to plop on top of the fish without getting gored by a spiny pectoral fin. Game, set and match to the exhausted senior stream angler.

The entire commotion seemed like it took forever, but likely only a couple of minutes. Both of us were pretty muddy and breathing was labored. I was hoping nobody had been close enough to watch the whole show. It might have been funny. It was hot, over 90 degrees and the rumbling of nearby storms were in the distance.

Nervously, I unscrewed my Go Pro camera from its chest mount and put it in camera mode. I did not have it on, nor had the wits to get it up and running during the fight. Would have likely made for some good, if not humorous, viewing. Quickly, I washed the fish off and took a couple selfies and layout shots. A quick measurement affirmed a 27-inch fat channel catfish from a stream you could jump across. With the camera now in video mode, I got some decent footage of the fish being released. I don’t know who was more exhausted, me or the fish. But I do know one thing, accidents happen, even good ones.