Swimming: Helminiak sisters provide one another with a ‘built-in partner’

Kate and Lauren Helminiak swim year-round, and the sport has remained a consistent part of their lifestyles.
The Sykesville natives started swimming when they were very young — Kate joined her first swim team at age 6 but Lauren, then 4, had to wait because she was not yet old enough.
Kate, 16, is an incoming junior at Notre Dame Prep and competes on the Blazers’ swim team in the winter. Both sisters are members of Merritt Swimming, a competitive, year-round swim team out of Merritt Clubs in Eldersburg.
The program consists of over 200 swimmers between the ages of 5 and 18 and is comprised of five competitive levels: Manta, Junior Marlins, Marlins, Junior Rays, and Senior Rays.
“I know she always did swim team so I guess when I was in swim lessons, I always thought I would join the team when I was old enough,” Lauren said. “That’s just kind of what got me started. She was always the one I wanted to be like, she was really good and it seemed like so much fun, so I wanted to be a part of it.”
Kate said once the girls’ interest in swimming continued to increase, and it never stopped.
“Now that we’re older and sort of around the same speeds, it brings up more competition,” Kate said. “We both push each other and we keep each other going. We get hyped and everything because it’s like I have a built-in partner to push me.”
Lauren swam in five events at the Carroll County Invitational on July 19 and took home three gold medals in the Girls 13-14 100 IM, 100 freestyle, and 50 breaststroke. She placed eighth in the 100 IM and 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 breaststroke at the Straehle Invitational last week.
She also helped South Carroll Swim Team take seventh in the Girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay in 2:06.95.
Kate took sixth in the Girls 15 and over 100 IM and 50 butterfly, 10th in the 100 freestyle and swam in the Mixed 15 and over 200 freestyle relay in which South Carroll finished third in 1:49.72.
“It stays so competitive here because although we have our individual rivalry between us, kind of, we like to beat each other,” Kate said. “Around the kids on the swim team and other teams, it’s a friendly competition because we all know each other from winter swimming, so in the summer, it’s so much more fun because all of our friends come together.
“We still keep that competitiveness from the winter so we have that, plus the fun, in the summer.”
Kate swims for Notre Dame Prep and helped the Blazers place second at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland ‘A’ Conference championship in February. Helminiak finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.58 seconds and contributed on the team’s 400-yard freestyle relay squad that took second behind team champion McDonogh in 3:34.53 seconds.
The sisters agreed that transitioning from winter swimming to summer swimming is relatively simple. They have time to adjust from the previous season and the minor changes that come with the switch, such as shorter race distances.
“We get breaks every so often,” Kate said. “Sometimes we have breaks through the winter where we will have a day or two, then Christmas and New Year’s. We don’t really have super long breaks other than after summer swimming ends.
“Our coach likes to hit a restart button, we have tapered and hard workouts, so even though we are still swimming, we feel like we get a break.”