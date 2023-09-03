Jim Gronaw: The quest for giant bass | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It's not too often I run into largemouth bass of this size, hence, the addiction continues. There's help out there, and bigger bass as well. (Jim Gronaw)

So far in 2023, I have managed to maintain my reputation and image as a writer/angler who majors on catching minor fish. That’s right, bluegills, crappies, perch, carp and cats, that’s what I dig.

Sheeessh, I even had a trip to Florida that was dominated by exotic species such as Mayan Cichlids, Oscars and gar. Indeed, we tried for some trophy largemouths in prime waters, but the big fish just didn’t cooperate. I don’t really consider myself much of a bass angler to begin with, so the question emerges: ”Am I wasting otherwise good fishing time in this quest?”

From the very start of this year, I have made it a point to try — emphasis on try — to up my personal best largemouth bass catch. That will require a fish that surpasses the 24-inch mark. Not having weighed the previous 24-inch class fish I have caught over a lifetime, I am assuming it will require a fish that weighs from 8 to 9 pounds, maybe more. But for now, anything over 2 feet long is the goal, with 20-inch fish being large in my eyes.

Now, a 20-inch largemouth is certainly not considered a giant and during any given year it would likely be my best bass of the season. But during 2023, I stumbled, lucked into or accidentally caught a series of impressive fish simply by keeping my eyes open and trying different tactics. The two largest fish of 22 ¾ inches and 23 ¼ inches were caught while scouting for spawning bluegills, so I’ll take my opportunities when they show up. One was caught on a live worm and the other on a 6-inch Yum Dinger.

I think things would have remained “normal” had I not had a close encounter with an unusually large bass back in May of 2021. Traditionally, most of my 20-inch or greater largemouths are caught by accident, that is, fishing for either panfish (and I got lucky) or maybe pursuing freshwater stripers with big baits. The setting was a familiar one where we were catching big, robust 9 to 10-inch bluegills and slab crappies in a central Maryland pond as the panfish were spawning with glee. And, as can happen, a big bass can be attracted to the commotion of panfish activity and sometimes strike a hooked bluegill that would be small enough for it to consume.

I had a good friend with me who yelled out that a huge bass had just taken his big bluegill and easily popped his 4-pound mono. He claimed the fish to be “over” 2 feet long and he was indeed without the rig he was using to slay the gills. Writing it off as a gross exaggeration, I kept on fishing, enjoying the bounty I was dealt with. About a half-hour later, I was playing in a 10-inch class bluegill when it happened. Out of nowhere an enormous head of probably the biggest bass I have ever seen in the wild completely engulfed my panfish and the fight, however brief, was on.

In what seemed like slow motion, the fish launched halfway out of the water and gave several massive head shakes before crashing back down and tossing the bluegill way off to my right. The fish never came completely out of the water but did the wallowing effort with the bluegill completely in its mouth until it was expelled. Game, set and match bass! The entire gig took only a matter of seconds.

Shell-shocked and without any bass tackle to speak of, I continued fishing, hoping that I would, and wouldn’t, hook that fish again. Fortunately, I guess, the fish never showed itself again. As I think about it, the surrounding trees and brush would have called for much stronger gear and even then, a little luck to bank this beast.

Several times throughout the summer we would make efforts to catch that fish. Plastics, spinnerbaits, Whopper Ploppers, plastic frogs, and yes, bluegills on a float — all to no avail. The great fish never showed again. Keeping tabs with the owner and the few other anglers who have access to this water, we feel confident that the fish has yet to be caught, so our hopes remain high.

Later in the summer, another good friend of mine caught and released a 23 ¾-inch largemouth from a little-known public venue on a 10-inch black Power Worm. Later that summer, he would hook, only to lose, yet another even larger, high-end largemouth that very likely exceeded the 8-pound mark. My efforts at the same water would ultimately yield a single 5-pound bass that took a stick worm in September, but certainly not the giant fish we keep chasing after. After getting bit pretty hard by the trophy bass bug, I managed several other 20-inch fish but nothing even approaching the fat girls we played with earlier in the year.

Which all brings me to this realization: I definitely know where some very large fish are, and I have at least an idea or two as to how I can put them in my hands. It will take time more than money, effort more than skill and at least a double dose of good fortune to make it happen. Trophy bluegills, slab crappies, and giant carp and cats will have to wait. But the quest for really, really large bass is not an opportunity that presents itself every day, every month or even every year. I sense that a window of opportunity has opened in the form of a pair of public lakes and two others that are private. As the chance for a lifetime catch emerges, I am hoping that the door doesn’t close too soon.

Maybe this is the year for chucking big spinnerbaits in a warm rain, tossing frogs at 5 a.m. or extracting stickworms through logs and brush when the mosquitos descend on my sunburned flesh. Maybe I’ll have to endure the pain of a few more “frozen moments” of leaping giants or hooks that, for whatever reason, just pull free. Or, will I be lucky enough to nail down the time and place for a fish that I know, I know is haunting me. No, it’s not California and we’re not in Florida. But for me, I just want a couple of photos, the chance to gawk at, then gently release the biggest bass I have ever caught. I hope I’m not asking too much.