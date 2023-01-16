Jim Gronaw: Chasing giant crappies in the cold | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Okay, it looks like we are going to have a mild winter, maybe. It’s been warm lately but that Christmas chill put fear into the hearts of many. For now, I’m laying odds that most of the rest of the winter will be on the mild side. Which means that open-water fishing is a distinct possibility throughout February and early March, maybe.

Years, even decades ago, a gang of us used to fish at Broad Creek above the Conowingo Dam during the depths of the winter. Our target was the bigger-than-average population of large white crappies that roamed in and out of the cove and huddled along the steep shorelines where fallen trees would offer visible targets for these 10- to 14-inch fish. They were thick across the back and would take a variety of lures but the old faithful shad dart of 1/16th of an ounce always got’er done. We would use those old red and white bobbers and rig them as a slip-float by tying an overhand knot in our line and let it run through the open clip at the bottom of the float. Primitive, yes, effective, absolutely.

This outstanding black crappie took a Rapala Countdown Minnow just as the sun was setting and topped off an amazing day of winter fishing. (Jim Gronaw)

Once we found out by trial and error what depth the fish were at, we would all tie a knot at whatever feet and let the jig run down to the schools of fish below. No sonar, no outboard and sometimes no trailer as we hoisted 16-foot v-bottoms in the back of someone’s truck and maybe even break a little ice to get to the fishing grounds. Man, those were the days. But we caught oodles of big, thick crappies by busting our butts. To be honest, I don’t know if a semblance of that fishery even exists to this day.

Fast forward to today, this year, right now. The Christmas deep freeze put 2-inches of clear, hard skim-ice on most of our local ponds and small lakes and some coves in the larger reservoirs. With a week-plus of way above temperatures, the ice finally came off and I was able to fish my favorite local waters after Jan. 4. We hit a couple ponds that gave us a few strikes but ended up skunked. We were fishing for bass with blade baits and in-line spinners but would have happily accepted anything we caught. Fishing in the middle of winter is seldom a “high numbers” game, so, every strike, and fish, counts as a hard-earned catch.

I recently hit a local lake that just had the ice off, and the daytime highs were an amazing 60 degrees. The weatherman said it was going to shower around 4 p.m. so I begged my sweet wife to let me out …and she did. I hit the water and after 2 hours of slinging a heavy metal Damiki blade bait, my wrist was saying “stop.” The result was a fine, 18-inch bass and two big crappies, but I missed numerous, light strikes that never resulted in a hookup. For some crazy reason, I picked up a Rapala Countdown Minnow and threw it in the bucket to maybe try for the occasional crappie.

It was a very strange, yet beautiful day for January. Warm, almost record highs in the midday gave way to dropping temperatures and a cold rainstorm in the late evening, followed by a stunning double rainbow with blue and purple clouds. Shafts of sunlight pierced the evening glow and a light mist continued. I tied on the Rapala just to see if those light strikes that I missed were indeed crappies. To my great and pleasant surprise, I got a 12-inch slab on my second cast. Before long, the fish became aggressive and the strikes more numerous.

For the next 40 minutes, right up to sunset, it was an eerie, almost mystical experience as the light rain continued, the rainbow slowly melted away and the crappies got bigger and bigger. They were scattered along a shoreline that had some remaining green weeds and in that brief time frame I caught and released a dozen quality fish. My Go-Pro camera’s battery had died but I could still take a few photos of the better fish. On what I had labeled the “last cast” of the evening, I hooked and landed the best fish of the day: a robust, thick 15-inch black crappie.

A lot of factors likely went into play for the fish activity that day. For one, we had experienced a week of unseasonably warm weather. There was a huge full moon that day/night and when the rainbow slipped away the moon emerged. It was so bright I could likely have fished well into the night. We had also had a full day prior with heavy rain at 60 degrees that raised water temperatures, and the shower that came in that evening was associated with a barometric drop. All, or any, of these key ingredients are factors that can trigger a good winter bite on a variety of species. But put them all together and it may well have been the perfect storm for a wintertime crappie smash fest that combined both the beauty of God’s creations and bunch of big fish, and all on a January day.