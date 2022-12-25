Jim Gronaw: Fishing in South Florida a wonderful experience | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Back in November, I had the chance to tag along with my son, Matt, on one of his business trips to sunny southwest Florida. The rules were simple: Stay out of trouble, don’t run the food bills up too high and if I behaved myself, I could mosey around the Tamiami Corridor and sample some urban angling that was available by the ton. Sounded good to me, so I hooked up with him and headed for the Naples area.

The week leading up to our trip I scoured YouTube channels for fishing opportunities in the region and the vids were endless and envious. Lots of gamesters, snook, tarpon, largemouth bass and redfish. There were chances for peacock bass (one of my bucket list fish) and gar, and a host of exotics like Oscars, Mayan cichlids, bullseye snakeheads and more. Sheeesh, I thought. I’m gonna need another week and an additional bounty of cash.

If you have never ventured to the southwest region of Florida then, as a freshwater fisherman, you are missing out on some crazy-cool angling. For one thing, water is everywhere — ponds, canals, lakes, more ponds, ditches and more ponds, lakes and canals. Water, water everywhere! And, yes, some of it is posted and in gated communities, but a lot of it is “right along the highway” type fishing or beside restaurants, hotels, community parks or adjacent to many areas of public access. If a man had a week to spend in Naples to Everglades City, he could barely scratch the surface.

Monster Mayan cichlids are like upgraded bluegills and will smash a variety of baits and lures throughout southern Florida. (Jim Gronaw)

We lucked out and had a hotel that was within walking distance to another hotel that had a 5-6 acre pond between it and a major highway. Shoreline access was limited, but there was enough there that one could cover several areas of the pond from the shore. Just down the street was a church that had three ponds on its premises and none were posted. Along the way were so many other small waters that we just didn’t have time to check them out.

My first effort at the “local” pond somewhat set the stage for the week. I located a few good shoreline spots that were near an incoming canal and looked real fishy. I tried smaller panfish lures for a few hours but came up empty. Switching to a small 2.5-inch swim bait on a 1/32nd-ounce head, I began casting further out in hopes of locating a few fish. As I was watching the lure come into sight on one of the retrieves, I got a pounding strike from one of those non-natives, a Mayan cichlid. This was a serious fish on ultra-light tackle, and it easily peeled drag several times before I could hoist it up on the bank.

The fish was gorgeous with a brilliant orange/red chest and pelvic fins with several vertical bands, similar to a yellow perch. It had a black “eye sot” at the upper base of it’s tail that was encircled with a turquoise halo, a standard of the species. Thick across the back, it remained feisty and strong and was challenging to unhook, twisting from my had several times. The fish wasn’t quite 13 inches and had fought harder than any panfish that I could recall.

I got some video and pics of the fish then tossed it back. It would be the first of several foot-long Mayans we would catch that week using small lures and shrimp for bait. Mayan cichlids are one of the most common exotic panfish species in South Florida and have all but taken over many waters that once sported native populations of coppernose bluegills, warmouths and black crappies. First observed in the Florida Bay in 1983, there are few southern Florida freshwaters that do not have them. They are powerhouse fighters on light gear (called the Atomic Sunfish) and absolutely delicious as some locals prefer them to all the other species for table fare. There are lots of YouTube vids that feature catch/clean/cook topics with Mayans being the star of the show. Check ‘em out.

I enjoyed the Mayan gig for a few mornings and managed to catch a few decent largemouths and even caught my first armored catfish, or pleco, as the locals call them. That fish actually struck a small in-line spinner and was one of two armored cats I hooked during our stay. I hooked a couple more critters that really peeled drag but never saw them. Most of the bigger Mayans struck lures like the swim bait and Rooster Tail-style spinners.

Another thing about these freshwater ponds and roadside waters is that some, but not all, have either tarpon, snook or both in their midst. Unbelievable! And the one pond we fished did indeed have tarpon as we would push a shallow fish now and again as it made a huge swirl or boil in the water. A little scary, too. Both Matt and I saw surfacing tarpon, fish exceeding 4 feet in these small waters. One of the big draws for local guide services is the juvenile tarpon fishery in the local river backwaters for fish from 5-20 pounds. Spectacular, leaping fighters, juvi tarpon are at the top of the hit list for many touring anglers all along the south Florida coast and Everglades backwaters.

Back in February 2020, I was able to hook up with longtime friend Lee Lustig of Naples and we spent a day fishing numerous canals in and along the Everglades/Big Cypress areas of southern Florida. Again, Mayan cichlids were the bulk of the catch, but we caught gar, bass, spotted sunfish and Oscars. Oscars, another invasive, are a blast to catch and fight like demons and are delicious as well.

I have a hunch that when you read this on Christmas morning it will be very cold and windy outside. While sitting at home, enjoying the meal and then watching the game, you might want to think about how nice it would be to spend a little time in the deepest of the deep south, Florida. A host of exotics, trophy largemouth bass, gorgeous peacock bass and high-flying tarpon await.