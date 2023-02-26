Jim Gronaw: Forward facing sonar is a controversial new technology on the water | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I would imagine that most anglers, by now, have heard of forward facing sonar, the technology breakthrough that allows anglers to view fish and their actions in real time as they chase and pursue their lures. With FFS, an angler can easily spot and target the largest fish in a school or hunkered down in brush and accurately cast and coax that very fish into biting with a lure or bait of choice. An angler can watch the fish and see exactly how it is responding to that lure. He can tell if the fish is aggressive or somewhat neutral and he can rotate the FFS transducer to locate other fish 100 feet or more out in front of his boat.

The anglers who are using FFS mostly at the current time are bass and crappie fishermen who routinely pursue their game amid offshore structures like sunken timber, brush large, open flats with weeds and the like. Other anglers, like walleye fishermen and especially ice fishermen, can use FFS to “sharp-shoot” schools or individual large fish and drop on them with pin-point accuracy to catch them. For the competitive angling crowd this technology assuredly means an upgrade in catches and winnings/earnings. To the recreational angler who can afford these tools, it signals a breakthrough to angling success that they may not have enjoyed previously.

Advertisement

Clearly, this is electronic sonar at its very best. It aides in quickly eliminating water devoid of fish, shows where the schools and structures are exactly and enables a fisherman of even modest skills to place his bait directly in front of a fish, provided said angler can cast even at a moderate skill level. It has been a shortcut to many fishermen who previously struggled to locate and find fish. But in the wrong hands, it can be a weapon of destruction.

Presently, there are three main companies making face forward sonar units: Garmin LiveScope, Lowrance Active Target and Humminbird Live Imaging. All three have their pluses and minuses, but the concept and goal remains the same: to put you right on the fish, or within inches of them.

Advertisement

They are expensive and work best when coordinated with other sonar and GPS units that aid when fishing big reservoirs and larger lakes. Combined with needed battery power, chargers, transducer hookups and more, a completely outfitted competitive angler can spend well over $15,000 just to “keep up” with the competition. Combine that with a fully equipped bass boat and the truck needed to transport it, you’re looking at a minimal cost of around $120,000 just to compete in any major tournament series and to hopefully finish somewhere in the money.

Competitive anglers release their fish at almost a 100% rate. Whereas recreational anglers tend to keep some of their catch for food — a good thing. However, there are some scenarios where the FFS can damage some fisheries, especially panfish fisheries where no limits or seasons are imposed by law. I have been watching for several years various YouTube channels that show fishermen harvesting great numbers of large crappies, bluegills and yellow perch and most of the harvest is done from the top-tier (larger) fish being targeted for harvest. There are many instructional videos out there showing exactly how to use the new FFS units to “catch limits” or “double limits” of panfish species. I guess the idea here is that if you don’t catch a limit of a particular specie then you haven’t had a good day, I guess.

Recently, there was a major crappie fishing tournament on the St. Johns River in Florida where out of 70 boats in the field the two-day event was won by a couple of old geezers who fished out of a 16-foot jon boat with a small outboard and no electronics. They moseyed around the edges of the lily pads and dabbled homemade jigs with their fiberglass poles here and there for the win. Most of the field fished out of much larger, highly equipped bass boats rigged for crappie competitions with many employing face forward sonar to get that needed edge. However, the team of Randel Stormant and Bobby Robinson, local boys with 30 years on the river, weighed 14 crappie for a total of 28.94 pounds to take first place in the event. That’s 2-pounds each — big crappies. Chalk one up for the good ‘ole boys.

For bass anglers seeking giant, trophy fish, the lakes of Texas have been in the spotlight with huge fish from O.H. Ivie, Sam Rayburn and other fabled bass factories. Many YT creators are depicted tossing huge baits and starring intently at the screen as giant largemouth chase down their lures, leading to heroic catches of phenomenal fish. More 13 to 17-pound bass are showing up as angler hone their skills with the new technology.

Some may argue that FFS is unfair, unsportsmanlike or even should be outlawed in some waters. Others claim it is the breakthrough they have been waiting for all their lives. Although some of the videos are indeed fascinating as we watch the fish react to various baits, I can’t help but wonder how many times that angler might have missed the beauty of a soaring eagle or the fleeting glimpse of a double rainbow. Are we putting too much emphasis on the catching and not enough on the experience, as a whole when we fish? Is catching the biggest, or the most, the only thing that fuel our passion for the waters we love? And, is this only reserved for those who can afford it?

I hope the day never comes when I will no longer be fascinated by watching a bobber dip below the surface and the strong tug of a fish, any fish, ceases to raise my blood pressure even a little bit. I guess that in some ways, I’m glad I can’t afford it.