Jim Gronaw: Decisions abound over what fish to target in 2022 | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Ahh, decisions, decisions, decisions. Just what direction do I want to take my fishing to for 2022? So many species, so many fisheries and, as always, so little time.
Once again, I am at a point of trying to figure out what to do with my angling efforts for the year. Already I have scratched the idea of winter-time panfish or even blade baiting for largemouth bass, at least temporarily. These are subjects we have examined recently in this column space for a winter quest. Thanks to skim-ice that is just too thin to walk on and way too hard to kayak or cast through, my cold-weather fishing plans have come to a screaming halt with this cold, but “not cold enough” weather that has some Mid-Atlantic fishers in a deep funk.
The previous two years I thought I had a game plan that would set me straight and acquire the achievements I desired. In 2020, the initial COVID year, many lakes and facilities shut down and patronage was limited due to the pandemic. Fair enough, as we just keyed in on several smaller public and private venues that we knew had big fish. We decided to try … try … to catch our “personal best” largemouth bass at any one of three different locations where we knew 24-inch class fish existed. An admirable quest and effort, we still didn’t catch “the one” despite a season-long commitment to do so. Although we did catch a high number of 20-inch plus bass over the season, the actual capture of an 8- or 9-pound bass did not happen.
But along the way a few side stories emerged. Quite by accident, a close friend and I each managed to catch our PB crappie with both specimens measuring 16.75 and 16.5-inches long, so close to that coveted 17-inch mark that I have always dreamed of. Both of these fish were wide and thick, approaching the 3-pound mark.
Additionally, and also by good fortune, I stumbled upon a public venue that a Facebook friend turned me onto that produced incredible trophy bluegill fishing with many 10- to 12-inch fish, some of which approached 2-pounds in weight. Clearly, this was world-class fishing by any panfisherman’s measure. So, by the second week of May we had indeed enjoyed exceptional angling despite the pandemic shutdowns.
Enter year 2021. Armed with the confidence and enthusiasm that this was indeed “my year,” I set out on a goal of catching, and releasing, that elusive 17-inch crappie and to film its capture and release on my YouTube channel. Yes, “PROJECT 17″ was an ongoing, multi-episode effort that featured many 13-, 14-, 15- and even a few 16-inch crappies, on film, being released to hopefully reach that magic benchmark. Although I caught more big crappies in one year than ever in my lifetime, that one glorious fish never showed up at the end of my line. But I’ll have to admit, it was a very “crappie” year.
Another side story materialized as my son Matt and I got the urge to catch a snakehead. We booked a place in Dorchester County, fought off horrible cold winds and blown-out low tides, got stuck on a sandbar for a couple hours and basically wasted an entire day trying to fight the elements. Eventually, we hit a smaller tidal river where we each hooked some snakes with Matt landing one and me missing mine. Ultimately, Matt scored a “near-dragon” snakehead of 28-inches and I got a fine, 5-pound largemouth bass from the kayak. Those few fish, however, were hard-earned.
So, the decision of wondering what species to key in on is always at hand. Just for kicks, Matt and I have a flathead catfish trip planned at the Susquehanna River this spring with hopes of putting a few of those obese whiskerfish in the boat. A 20-pounder apiece would be way cool, but I’m not bent on a giant, just a “good’un” to write flatheads off on my lifetime fish list. Along the way, if a big smallmouth bass or legal musky comes my way, I’ll be much obliged.
Later in the summer, our family vacation will have us down on the shores of Virginia’s Chickahominy River where the stocking of Florida strain largemouths has yielded trophies over 10-pounds in recent years. Throw in 40-inch long-nose gar, powerhouse bowfin and a multitude of species at nearby Little Creek Reservoir and it could be a banner trip. Or, perhaps just a very relaxing time away from home sitting down by the dock enjoying a cold iced tea as the sunsets.
I’m sure we will continue on with PROJECT 17 and make more than a few kayak trips for trophy bass in local lakes. There’s plenty of early-season pickerel fishing on the Eastern Shore and at nearby Loch Raven. And there’s always a new pond or lake here or there that requires a look-see. Decisions, decisions, decisions … choose wisely and good luck in 2022.