Jim Gronaw: Decisions abound over what fish to target in 2022 | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

The previous two years I thought I had a game plan that would set me straight and acquire the achievements I desired. In 2020, the initial COVID year, many lakes and facilities shut down and patronage was limited due to the pandemic. Fair enough, as we just keyed in on several smaller public and private venues that we knew had big fish. We decided to try … try … to catch our “personal best” largemouth bass at any one of three different locations where we knew 24-inch class fish existed. An admirable quest and effort, we still didn’t catch “the one” despite a season-long commitment to do so. Although we did catch a high number of 20-inch plus bass over the season, the actual capture of an 8- or 9-pound bass did not happen.