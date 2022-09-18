Jim Gronaw: Creating a lifetime fish list | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Over the years, and it’s been a lot of them, I have had periods of time where I would keep accurate records of each and every trip and the total catch. Other items were noted, such as weather, time, specific conditions and what lures also worked. By keeping records, I was able to pattern various species of fish and locations and develop a chart that would put me on the plus side of angling and have the odds, hopefully, in my favor each fishing trip.

Along the way, I was able to encounter and record various and diverse fish species that, had I not noted them, would have slipped my mind and got buried in the foggy brain that I already possessed. Many fishermen and women are now recording a “life list” of every specie they catch and keeping track of sizes, location and more to add to the memory that goes beyond a quick selfie or brief Go-Pro footage.

Advertisement

My current life list for species of fish stands around 55, which I thought was way more than correct. But then again, there are many species of sunfish, catfish, suckers and trout that can up the totals. Not being a world traveler, there are many critters I just simply will not encounter within my shrinking lifetime. Whenever I travel, which is rare, I have a shot at a few different fish that just aren’t around home in our local lakes.

Stunning long-ear sunfish aren't found just everywhere, and make for a nice addition to any lifetime fish list. (Jim Gronaw)

In the past few seasons, my son Matt and I have added to the totals. The invasive northern snakehead still eludes me while my boy has caught a few and one “near dragon” of 28-inches. On a recent trip to the Williamsburg, Virginia, area, he added white catfish and croaker to the list. Throw in a young blue crab and we have another to the list, although not officially a “fin fish.”

Advertisement

My most recent addition to the list was the very common oyster toadfish that so many bottom fishermen curse and complain about. Can’t blame them as the toads are about as ugly as it gets and difficult to deal with on those unhooking chores. Nonetheless, it was a new specie for me, so on the list it goes. In the past few years, I have added a number of trout species, though mostly stocked fish, to include tiger trout (brown trout/brook trout hybrid), golden rainbow AKA palomino trout and native brook trout that are in more local creeks than you might think. Same goes with naturalized brown trout that we have caught in local streams as well.

Just a side light, those naturally reproducing, naturalized browns are way more common than you might think and 14- to 18-inch fish are available for those willing to put in the miles and hike into areas unexplored. Bigger fish are also to be had for the adventurous.

For those who like to micro-fish for tiny, skittish species in creeks and ponds, the fish list totals have a chance to jump way up there. Many different minnow species abound, and various sunfish are in the mix. Some anglers travel far and wide to notch fish like tarpon, giant trevally, Cubera snapper, permit or even European pike, zander and perch, all of which grow larger than their North American counterparts.

Some of my most memorable catches have actually been species that many anglers wouldn’t get terribly excited about. A few years back, while fishing a Frederick County stream with my son, I caught a 6-inch, long-eared sunfish that was the most gorgeous thing I think I had seen in the wild, up to that point in my lifetime. I was so excited at the colors of this small, stunning male spawning sunfish and a photo session was on.

Fliers, rare in Maryland waters, get high rankings on Jim Gronaw's lifetime fish-list rankings. (Jim Gronaw)

Another memorable fish-list catch was a large bowfin I caught about 10 years back while fishing the tidal James River in Virginia for blue catfish. An accidental catch, the fish still gave a good account of itself despite the heavy catfish gear. At 30 inches and approximately 10 pounds, the fish was a tubular mass of muscle that was quite challenging to hold for even a few pics. To my surprise, I discovered that it was a citation-sized fish for a Virginia angler award.

To my knowledge, I don’t know anyone else who has caught the sunfish specie known as the “flier” in Maryland waters. Probably 25 years ago I caught one in St. Mary’s Lake in southern Maryland, and it was about 8 inches long, average for fliers in deeper southern environs. They look much like a crappie only with larger soft dorsal fins on the top and bottom of the fish. Years later in North Carolina, I would catch a 10 inch flier with panfish guru Jeffrey Abney while fishing the Little River off the Albemarle Sound. That fish, too, garnered a state citation recognition. Little fish to most, but to me, a big deal.

Yes, developing a lifetime fish list is a worthy endeavor and you might be surprised as to what you’ve caught throughout your years of fishing in waters near and far. Good Luck.