Jim Gronaw: Fishing for smallmouth bass at the 11th hour | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Rod Bates, owner and guide for Koinonia Guide service, had my son Matt and I meet him at the ramp on the Susquehanna River in southern Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. sharp. Problem was, we weren’t too sharp. Yup, in the morning fog, we missed the ramp and had to backtrack a bit. But the slight delay didn’t keep us from catching a bunch of fat, sassy river smallmouth bass on this crisp, clear October day once the fog burned off.

Rod has been operating his guide service for over 20 years and has developed family-friendly outings for both smallmouth bass and the river’s abundant flathead and channel catfish populations. Matt and I had a hankerin’ for some football-shaped bass and we hooked up with Rod for a delightful day on the river. As the early morning fog began to dissipate, we started picking up fish on a variety of baits including tubes, swim baits and small spinner baits.

Advertisement

Much of the river in this section — Clemson Island — is 3 to 5 feet deep with moderate current and abundant rock/ledge structures and grassy points on the tips and points of islands. We found most of our fish on the edge of current seams where hungry smallmouths would wait in calmer waters, then ambush one of our baits as it passed in front of them.

Matt Gronaw displays a Susquehanna Special, a football shaped smallmouth bass from this fabled bass fishery. (Jim Grownaw)

On the day that we fished, Oct. 7, the water temperatures had just dropped about 10 degrees from a week-long cold snap and some cold rain to boot. However, the 58-degree temperatures didn’t keep the bass from biting. And as the day wore on the fishing picked up and the activity level of the fish increased with increased sunlight and warmth.

Advertisement

Regionally, quality river smallmouth bass fishing traditionally coincides with much of the early fall hunting season, often creating a priority and schedule conflict with outdoorsmen who desire to “do it all.” Since I don’t hunt, I don’t have to work around archery deer season or waterfowl trips to the Eastern Shore. I can, and have done so in the past, arranged for fall smallmouth trips to my liking and to coordinate with favored river conditions.

In years gone by, much of my fall angling was devoted to the upper Potomac, Susquehanna, Monocacy and other smaller Mid-Atlantic tributary streams for a bounty of the bronze bass. This usually started in late September and would last right up to early December some years. Traditionally, I would catch my biggest smallmouth bass, most years, sometime in November.

Back in the day, we would fish large live shiner minnows and also reap a harvest of big channel cats along with the bass. Later, we would learn the effectiveness of hair and plastic jigs for taking bass as the waters cooled in the fall and even into the winter. The late Butch Ward, cold-water smallmouth guru and pioneer at this technique, once put me on an astounding day of smallmouth fishing that most people simply wouldn’t believe. Although invasive species and environmental factors have changed both the Potomac and the Susquehanna systems, they remain excellent waters to pursue 11th-hour smallmouths with a shot at a 4-pound plus fish on any given trip.

As Matt and I worked our tube jigs in and around slack areas and current seams, Rod would expertly maneuver the jet drive boat in position for us to cast and work our baits just off the bottom. Some of our strikes were light taps while other hits were more of a resounding “thud” at the rod tip. Ten-pound braid or 8-pound fluorocarbon lines helped with strike detection. As the waters chill and as the fall progresses look for more and more bass to hole up in non-current areas.

Most of our bass were plump, foot-long fish that fought much bigger than their actual size. We caught a good number of fish that went from 14 to 16 inches and “fish of the day” honors went to Matt for his “walk-off” football-shaped bass just shy of 17 inches. The day before, Rod had a client boat a 4 pound, 1 ounce smallmouth that taped out at just 18 ¾ inches, a real fatso bass and a river trophy for any angler. And that’s pretty much the gig for river smallmouth bass in the fall … fat, football-shaped fish that fight like demons.

As waters cool into the upper 40s and lower, safe boat handling and kayaking take a front seat during these late-season outings. Always wear a proper-fitting floatation vest and realize you own abilities to handle a kayak/canoe/boat and avoid putting yourself in situations you can’t handle. Scout ahead of time, watch the weather and the river stages and use caution. By the time you read this, local rivers could be still in the 50s and Indian Summer conditions may prevail. More likely, though, things will be cooling down.

For information on booking a trip with Rod Bates and Koinonia Guide Service call (717)-805-7082 or contact him at www.KoinoniaFishingGuides.com. To view the highlights of our recent trip, check out my YouTube channel at “Fishin’ with Jim Gronaw.” Indeed, it’s not too late to enjoy some 11th-hour smallmouth bass.