Jim Gronaw: Why not go after carp? | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Okay, I know that most folks out there have very sound opinions of certain fish species. Their minds are made up and we are not likely to convince them otherwise. But to me, some aspects of fishing just can’t be argued with.

Like, there’s this species of fish that is one of the most abundant in our local waters that grow to huge proportions, fight like mad and are available to just about everyone. They don’t require tremendous tackle needs (although some anglers take it to the max) and they offer year-round, big fish opportunities literally nationwide. I’m talking about, you got it, carp!

Indeed, some trout purists and bass freaks wouldn’t so much as touch a carp let alone fish for them. But if you want a day-in, day-out shot at a 20-pound plus fish, within easy driving distance and willing to bite during most weather conditions, you need look no further than the common carp.

Come to think of it, I have a harder time coming up with places that don’t have carp than waters that do. They are everywhere, all of our local reservoirs and river systems have carp, and some have the infrequent “mirror” carp that possess fewer scales. Even more rare is the “fully-scaled mirror” carp that show up here and there in Chesapeake river systems. And if big fish is your passion, then keep in mind that 30 to 36-inch carp are quite common almost everywhere they are found, with some being much larger.

Over the past few summers, I have joined local carp angler Alvie Sickle, of Taneytown, for some exciting carp adventures throughout the Monocacy River. He uses a special dough bait he whips up that has secret ingredients and on most occasions, we catch a half-dozen of the big goldfish along with some girthy channel cats. No need for sensitive bite-alarms, rod-pods or other specialized Euro-gear for carp. Nope, it’s a simple matter of baiting up and fishing quiet, deeper areas where carp are likely to hang out.

Until the recent heavy rain events, local rivers were low and slow, ideal for late summer/early fall carp fishing as big fish get holed-up in the deepest available areas. Above-average flows, however, can put the skids on local riverine carping and makes for difficult bait positioning with fast currents and high muddy water. Muddy water unto itself is usually not an issue with carp as they utilize their sense of smell for finding food most of the time.

Local lakes can be a good option when the rivers are up. Look for deeper, shaded areas or fish early and late in the day as that is traditionally a prime time for carp feeding periods. Some anglers like to pre-bait, or chum for carp by tossing out a spread of food to attract the fish. Corn, cut range-cubes, dough balls and chickpeas can draw carp in and hold them in a feeding pattern as they take advantage of the free morsels. Some anglers chum the day or night before, then fish the following morning.

Matt Gronaw shows a quality sized carp he caught at Marburg Lake a few seasons ago on corn. Big, powerful fish are just waiting to test your skills. (Jim Gronaw)

Carp rigs are pretty simple, but the Euro crowd has intriguing, complex riggings. For the basics, stick with quality No. 1 or No. 2 baitholder style hooks and cover the entire hook with a nice doughball or several kernels of corn. Use harder, feed-style corn for bait but you can chum with the canned variety. You can toss corn or dough balls out with a large spoon or ladle or purchase a chumming spoon from a carp supply outfit (yes, they do exist).

We like to use braided lines of 20 to 30-pound test and monofilament leaders of 20-pound strengths to attach to our snelled hooks. The weight of the doughball itself is usually enough weight to get out to the fish in most pools. If fishing corn, use split shots or ½ to 1 ounce in-line sinkers for added weight. Leave your bail open and prop your rod in a rod-holder or on a forked stick and wait for the line to go shooting off. When that happens simply pick up the rod, flip the bail and set the hook. Game on!

Carp are large, powerful fish, capable of stripping 50 yards of line in a hurry. Make sure your drag is not too tight as the hook could pull out of the fish’s mouth. But too light of a drag could result in a rampaging carp swimming into fallen logs or other structures. Play fish carefully and release them promptly if so desired. Of course, those hero shots of big fish are always a memory maker.

Good starting points for regional carp action would be the Potomac, Susquehanna and Monocacy River systems and any of their tributary feeders. The Patapsco, Choptank, Patuxent and Pocomoke rivers further away also hold plenty of the overgrown goldfish. Local lakes such as Marburg, Long Arm and other smaller venues have good carping opportunities as well. The list is long and the fish are big.

Carp fishing does not have to be complicated to be successful. I currently own several European-style rod holders, feeding spods, chumming shovels and longer rods specific for carp fishing as well as bait-runner reels to do that “Euro” thing at local lakes like Marburg and Long Arm in nearby York County. Indeed, specialized tackle can up your odds on both numbers and big fish. However, I find the simplicity, charm and effectiveness of laid-back, county-style carping to be one of today’s simple angling pleasures amid a world of untold tournaments, expensive electronic units and customized, fully-rigged boats. Is it for everyone? Probably not. Is it for you? Maybe!