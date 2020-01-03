Despite the cold and the effects of old age and arthritis, I still get a kick out of fishing during moderate to mild winters where no one else dares (code for “common sense”) to venture, fish, and yet still have success. Knowing that winter bluegills and crappies can squish into tiny areas in huge numbers has allowed me to catch and release over 1,000 panfish in three out of the last four winter seasons. Lots of action, lots of fun and a few delicious fillets to go along with this game.