No, you didn’t read that wrong, I’m serious about this. My wife has been after me to play board games for decades. Then when I do smash her in a healthy game of checkers, she gets all huffy because I don’t let her win. Preferred titles would be “Where’s My Glasses” or pillbox, car keys, etc. “ What Did You Say?” and the mealtime classic “What’s for Supper?” followed up by the favorite “Can We Eat Out Tonight?” Get the picture?