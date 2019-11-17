The very warmest parts of most winter days are when the sun is highest in the sky and beating down during the noon until 3 p.m. time frame. Areas of shorelines, fallen trees, rip-rap, piers, docks or concrete that receive these few hours of sun can warm 3 to 5 degrees warmer than surrounding areas, hence drawing baitfish and gamefish species that are seeking any warmth they can find during an otherwise cold day. Sunlight also warms the surface water a few degrees and, coupled with wind, can be pushed up against a shoreline and create a “thermal bank” that will set off the chain reaction of plankton/bait/gamefish for a brief, but intense, feeding spree.