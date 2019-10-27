The strike of a fall crappie can vary from one day to the next. If they are actively feeding, strikes are often solid “thumps” as fish will really inhale the jig. Other times the bite is more subtle, perhaps just a heavy sensation as if you snagged a leaf. And then again crappies can take slack out of your line and give you an “up bite.” Having ultra-light gear and sensitive rods with quality 4-pound monofilament is basic recipe for crappie fishing success in our smaller lakes and ponds across the Mid Atlantic region.