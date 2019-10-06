We were fishing between a series of floating docks and I just happened to glance up, and saw that he was fast to a good fish. Hitting the switch on my action cam, I hoofed it his way with the camera rolling. I could tell by the boils and swirls that he had latched onto something good, something you hope for when you visit DCL. Circling around and behind him, I realized that his fish was not a toothy critter at all, but rather, a fish of the bass persuasion, and a very large one at that.