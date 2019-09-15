Gronaw: Finding the top-end bottom feeders

So, with that, I quickly accepted his next gig and got the kayak ready and went for it. Since we were targeting both carp and channel catfish, I went to a local pond and caught some bluegills for some fresh cut bait for the kitties and Alvie made his secret dough bait for the carp. Although carp are found throughout the river and adjoining tributaries, the channel cats are less in overall numbers, but appear to be on the increase from previous years and decades. Both species are found in longer, slow-moving and deeper stretches of the river and are often overlooked as game fish due to their bottom feeding characteristics. Carp indeed do feed primarily on bottom substrate for smaller morsels.