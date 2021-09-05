Jim Gronaw: Bass fishing by the dawns’ early light | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Surface baits like buzz baits and various surface frogs can draw exciting blowups from aggressive bass and tend to draw the attention of larger fish. Also, the Z-Man Chatter Baits in ¼ and 3/8-ounce models are good vibrating lures when fished just below the surface during the early hours. Understand that these lures are effective during lowlight conditions and in shallow waters of three feet or less during the heat.