Jim Gronaw: When kids go fishing, it sure is fun

Fishing wasn’t a cure-all for all things bad and evil, but it was very close. When I see kids squeal and jump for joy over a flopping bluegill or gyrating catfish, I know those kids are hooked. When I see them notice wildlife, insects or frogs I realize that they are intrigued as to what God made more than what man made. Let’s face it, fishing is fun. You can get back to nature, catch and release or else keep some fish for a tasteful bounty. You can learn about the waters and the land and how they co-exist. And, if you’re not careful, you’ll learn about some of the best times a family can ever have together. Yes, all this can happen when kids go fishing.