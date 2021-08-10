Jim Gronaw: Fishing for crappie? Here’s how to catch ‘em. | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

One exciting aspect with the crank bait tactic is the powerful strikes that can come from a big, 14-inch class crappie followed by a sizzling, drag-peeling run on its initial burst of speed. Way stronger than what one would think, big crappies can give a good account of themselves with light or ultra-light gear. The biggest issue with the mini-crank baits is that the small treble hooks are often impaled on the outside portion of the mouth or near the nostril area, offering less than adequate holding power for a 1-2-pound class crappie. Yet other fish manage to get the entire lure within the mouth.