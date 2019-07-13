Gronaw: Kayaking made simple and fun

That’s right! Oh, sure ... I could haul off and upgrade with dual-purpose sonar options that would also serve for ice fishing. I could invest in a pedal-drive unit from one of the big companies. Or, perhaps, I could buy one of those kayak-specific trolling rigs that could propel me from one end of the lake to the other without having made a single paddle stroke. And indeed, I could justify all these bells and whistles based strictly on my age.