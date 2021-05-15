Jim Gronaw: It’s comforting to know worms still work | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Before the recent chilly spell, I had found a number of nesting pumpkinseed sunfish that just wouldn’t pay attention to any small lure option I could toss their way. Having encountered this before, I knew that a live, active garden worm could be the best option for coaxing these skittish guardians as they ran everything off their enormous spawning beds. Same gig for shallow, spawning red ear sunfish as well. They actually just pick up the worm and expel it from the nest most of the time rather than commit to an actual feeding response.