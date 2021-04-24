Jim Gronaw: When bass want small baits | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I have had similar experiences with midget-sized crank baits in the two-inch or shorter length. The classic Rebel Crawfish and Rapala Floating Minnows have done much damage nationwide over multiple decades as fishermen have taken both large and smallmouth bass on these tiny morsels. My recent favorite is the Matzuo Kinchoe Nano Minnow at 1.75-inches and cast on 4 or 6-pound monofilament and ultralight spinning gear. The lure sinks very slowly, not quite neutrally buoyant, but fish will indeed hit it on the fall. It was a sure winner for last fall’s crappies, but bass will blitz it as well.