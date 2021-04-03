Jim Gronaw: Kayaks can be a game-changer | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

From my own, personal panfish standpoint, I have enjoyed banner catches of eater-sized bluegills and crappies the past several seasons along with some new personal best catches to boot. Yes, we have kept our paddling on primarily flatwater environs as we are not seasoned kayakers. It pays to know your skill level and limitations and to be honest with yourself as to what you can, and cannot, do. I have been in both SIN (sit-in) and SOT (sit-on-top) kayaks and feel that each has their advantages for certain conditions. I always wear my flotation vest and I try not to fish in winds that exceed 10 mph and limit my exposure time on bright, hot sunny days.