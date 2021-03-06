Jim Gronaw: The quest for native browns | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Though not all are natives, the brown trout that currently swim in Morgan Run, the Gunpowder complex and various branches of the Codorus system can offer both pleasing, challenging and rewarding fishing long before the leaves burst out. Most areas will require hip-boots for access and positioning to temp trout with natural drifts and retrieves. Naturalized browns can be active and aggressive one day and spooky and finicky the next. If you hook, and lose, a good fish in a small pool then it might be wise to “rest” the water for 30 minutes or so for things to settle down.