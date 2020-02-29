Gronaw: The canal gig for Florida exotics

Almost immediately, Lee was into the Mayan cichlids in number and size and he seemed to have a knack for avoiding gators. Using frozen shrimp for bait about 30 inches below a bobber, he calmly moved around on both sides of the bridge and averted them. After failing with some of my more “sophisticated” tactics, I caved in and fished shrimp on a jig below a bobber and found that, “when in the Glades you do what the Gladesmen do.”