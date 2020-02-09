A few weeks back my buddy Alvie Sickle and I decided to take advantage of a warm day and try for a few wintertime bass at some local ponds. The daytime high was projected to be near sixty degrees and winds were light and the sun unseasonably warm. I thought it might be a good time to break out the baitcaster and give it a go. With water temperatures still right around 40 degrees we thought that any fish at all would be at least a mild success for a January day.